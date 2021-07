As easyJet reveals plans to launch domestic routes in Britain shorter than 200 miles, other aviation powers are taking legal action in a desperate attempt to restart summer flying at scale.Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which also owns London Stansted and East Midlands airports, have launched a legal challenge against the government to reveal the basis for decisions on the “traffic light” allocation of nations.The court papers name the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, and the health secretary, Matt Hancock, as defendants. The aim is to increase pressure on reopening many more countries to international travel over...