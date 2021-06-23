Cancel
Oswego County, NY

Compass Federal Credit Union Partners With ARISE CNY To Assist In Ramp Construction

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 11 days ago
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union recently partnered with ARISE CNY to donate $1,650 toward purchasing ramp building materials for Oswego County residents in need. For decades, the ARISE Ramp Program in Oswego County has helped individuals and families obtain wheelchair ramps to safely enter and exit their homes so they can shop, go to work, go to school and be a part of their communities.

