IFC to support East African Bank with trade finance guarantee

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFC has announced a trade finance guarantee facility for Djibouti-based East African Bank (EAB) to help local companies engage in cross-border trade. IFC’s trade finance facility guarantee of up to USD 5 million under its Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) will help EAB provide financing to importers and exporters in Djibouti, supporting the local economy and helping maintain the flow of essential goods into the country, including medical equipment and commodities.

