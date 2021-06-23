Cancel
Local track athletes qualify for State

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 12 days ago
Lakewood:

Courtney Mozee, 100M Dash - Placed 1st in Regional

Courtney Mozee, 200M Dash - Placed 1st in Regional

Sabrina Hogan, Ashlee Spates, KiAshleigh Wright, and Courtney Mozee, Girls 4 x 100 Relay - Placed 1st in Regional

Ariyon Bell, High Jump - Placed 2nd in Regional

Sabrina Hogan, Triple Jump - Placed 2nd in Regional

Sara Teasdale, High Jump - Placed 3rd in Regional

Sabrina Hogan, Sara Teasdale, Courtney Mozee, and KiAshleigh Wright, 4 x 400 Relay - Placed 3rd in Regionals

State Championship event will be this Friday, June 25 at Truist Stadium on the campus of N.C. A&T University in Greensboro.

Midway:

Kerrigan Brown, High Jump - Placed 2nd in Regional

State Championship event will be this Saturday, June 26, at Truist Stadium on the campus of N.C. A&T University in Greensboro.

