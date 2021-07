Auburn, Maine-based VIP Tires & Service has been riding the wave of upbeat consumer confidence and spending this year, according to President and CEO Tim Winkeler. He told Tire Business that the dealership, which operates 63 stores throughout New England, is continuing to grow, with plans to open two stores this summer, in Burlington and Shelburne, Vt., as well as opening a store in southern New Hampshire near the end of year.