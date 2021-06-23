Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Pavlich: Biden can't ignore defund the police contributions to violent crime spike

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIGGv_0actKpzd00
© UPI

As summer 2021 kicks off with an explosion of violent crime around the country, President Biden is set to address the nation this week on the issue.

“As we’ve seen around the country, it is a concern of many Americans, Republicans but also Democrats too, not necessarily through a partisan lens. It was something the President felt was appropriate to speak to and tell the American people what he’s doing to help address,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

The statistics are disturbing. Behind each crime is another victim.

“In Chicago, homicides are up 33% in the first three months of the year compared to 2020, while shootings are up nearly 40% for the same period year-over-year. In New York City, the NYPD data shows murders jumped by nearly 14% through March 28, the latest numbers the department has made public, while shootings were up nearly 50%,” CNN reports. “In Los Angeles, homicides have increased nearly 36% from 67 to 91 through March 30,” LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes told CNN. “Those three cities — the nation’s largest — all saw significant increases last year over 2019. The homicide uptick in the three cities comes as Chicago, Houston, and Memphis saw some of the largest surges in homicides last year, with an increase of 100 or more killings compared to 2019.”

While the White House plans to pin the problem on “gun violence,” conveniently pushing its gun control agenda for law abiding Americans, an increase in violent crime throughout 2020 and into 2021 can be directly attributed to the left’s agenda to defund the police.

In Minneapolis, the city council voted to strip the police department of $8 million. Shortly afterward, violent crime went up 21 percent. This includes rape, homicide, aggravated assault and robbery. When crime skyrocketed, council members used taxpayer funds to pay for private security, while allowing vulnerable communities to be held hostage by violent criminals. In a panic, they’ve reversed their decision, spending $6.4 million to hire more officers and are desperately trying to keep veterans from retiring early.

Throughout 2020, Democrats and the left justified violent riots as “social justice.” Instead of being held accountable, hundreds of valid charges for rioting, looting and other violent acts, are being dropped.

“Hundreds of alleged looters and rioters busted last year in protests over George Floyd’s murder by police have had their charges dropped, according to NYPD data — figures ripped as ‘disgusting’ by a local business owner. In The Bronx — which saw fires in the street and mass looting in June 2020 — more than 60 percent of arrestees have had charges dropped, according to the investigation by NBC New York,” the New York Post reports. “Seventy-three of the 118 people arrested in the borough had their cases shelved altogether, another 19 were convicted on lesser counts like trespassing, which carries no jail time.”

Further, no cash bail policies and far left prosecutors are allowing violent criminals to go free, with some recommitting crimes within hours of being released. Criminals who use firearms to carry out crimes aren’t being heavily prosecuted, or in some cases, held accountable at all. Dozens of laws already on the books to prevent crime with firearms, at the state and federal level, aren’t being enforced. Without deterrence or consequences, criminals are gaming the system.

Over at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke — nominated by President Biden and confirmed by Democrats in the U.S. Senate — is in charge of the Civil Rights Division. In June 2020, Clarke wrote an op-ed calling for the defunding of the police.

To reduce violent crime, President Biden should encourage prosecutors around the country to heavily charge criminals and call on local leaders to rethink no cash bail policies. In July, then-President Trump and Attorney General William Barr launched Operation Legend and worked with local law enforcement agencies to solve violent crimes.

“Operation Legend removed violent criminals, domestic abusers, carjackers and drug traffickers from nine cities which were experiencing stubbornly high crime and took illegal firearms, illegal narcotics and illicit monies off the streets. By most standards, many would consider these results as a resounding success — amid a global pandemic, the results are extraordinary. I commend our federal law enforcement and prosecutors for seamlessly executing this operation in partnership with state and local law enforcement,” Barr said in December about the results of the operation. “When we launched Operation Legend, our goal was to disrupt and reduce violent crime, hold violent offenders accountable and give these communities the safety they deserve in memory of LeGend Taliferro, whose young life was claimed by violent crime, undoubtedly, we achieved it.”

According to the Department of Justice, Operation Legend resulted in “6,000 arrests — including approximately 467 for homicide” with “more than 2600 firearms were seized; and more than 32 kilos of heroin, more than 17 kilos of fentanyl, more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 135 kilos of cocaine, and more than $11 million in drug and other illicit proceeds.”

President Biden should direct Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a similar initiative. He should also call on the Democrat Party to back away from calls to defund the police and return to law and order polices that keep communities safe.

Pavlich is the editor for Townhall.com and a Fox News contributor.

Community Policy
View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
William Barr
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police#Crime Statistics#Minneapolis Police#Rape#Violent Crime#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Nypd#Cnn#Lapd#The White House#Nbc New York#The New York Post#The Department Of Justice#The U S Senate#The Civil Rights Division#Operation Legend#Legend Taliferro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Law EnforcementMother Jones

Stop Blaming Crime Rates on Defunding the Police

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Late last year, there was a robbery on my block. I was curious about how the police described the incident, because if early reports were to be believed, I was outside that evening while my neighbor’s home was being burglarized. So, I went to my local police department’s Twitter account to check, only to discover that, indeed, I was outside at the time of the robbery. Soon, I was mesmerized by the seemingly endless stream of tweets recounting robberies, assaults, and car jackings. I hastily exited the screen—just a glimpse of the feed full of crime made me feel as if danger was everywhere. Maybe the next time I left the house, I too would become a victim.
Law EnforcementLake County Record Bee

Dems: Don’t defund the police. Break them!

In the left’s ongoing war on the police, their plan to strip cops of qualified immunity is among the most preposterous. The sole objective is to jam up cops and make them more passive. Qualified immunity means a police officer can’t be sued for violating someone’s constitutional rights unless those...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

GOP senators want DOJ official who has 'bias' against Durham investigation to recuse herself

Republican senators are demanding answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland about Susan Hennessey’s role in the Justice Department’s National Security Division, highlighting her “bias” shown in comments critiquing John Durham’s investigation. Hennessey, a former NSA attorney, was picked in May for a key role at the DOJ. The former CNN...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Justice Department imposes moratorium on federal executions

The Justice Department will pause federal executions as it reviews policies and procedures associated with the process, the agency announced Thursday. A change of capital case policies made when the Trump administration restarted executions — including the introduction of a new lethal drug, pentobarbital — was the reason for Attorney General Merrick Garland's memorandum ordering the moratorium, the department said.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Just 38 Percent of Americans Approve of Biden's Response to Crime Spike

As violent crime has spiked across the U.S., new polling shows that only a minority of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's response to the growing problem. ABC News and Langer Research Associates released on Friday new polling data showing that significantly more Americans disapprove of Biden's response to crime than approve of his handling of the problem. While nearly half (48 percent) said they disapprove of Biden's handling of crime, only 38 percent said they approve.
POTUSFox News

'Hannity' on crime surge, debates over defunding the police

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. All right. Tonight, your president, President sippy cup Joe Biden, he's not...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Democrats looking to defund police, crime in cities

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, HOST OF JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE, FOX NEWS: Anyway, I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham tonight, and this is the "Ingraham Angle" from New York City. We have a big show for you tonight. So let's get right into it.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on crime, defunding the police

REP. STEVE SCALISE, (R-LA) HOUSE MINORITY WHIP: We have seen, unfortunately, police officers leaving the police force in record numbers. And what is the answer from Democrats to finally reject this radical idea of defunding the police? No. They are trying to blame Republicans now for the dumpster fire that they created.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year. His comments follow an announcement from the Justice Department that it is implementing "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms amid unprecedented spikes in crime. When asked what is behind the rise in violence, Richmond insisted firearms, including so-called “assault weapons,” were the culprit.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces criticism for not extending home confinement for prisoners

President Biden is under fire for not announcing an extension of a home confinement program for prisoners that was started during the coronavirus pandemic. Progressives and criminal justice advocates have pressured the administration for months to rescind a Trump-era policy that kills the program when the pandemic ends. They are frustrated that Biden's remarks this week didn’t address it, warning that it could impact Biden’s legacy on crime.
Seattle, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden is showing that he still doesn't care about violent crime

With the issue of crime not going away, the White House is intent on reminding everyone that it still doesn’t understand the problem and still doesn’t have a solution. President Joe Biden is still trying to paint the crime surge as a gun issue in order to redirect it toward gun control. He used his speech on Wednesday to focus far less on crime than on regurgitating the same tired gun-control talking points that he and every other Democrat has trotted out for years. You would hardly be able to tell from Biden's speech that homicides have spiked in the last 15 months.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden crackdown on 'rogue' gun dealers unlikely to stop violent crime

President Biden's pledged crackdown on "rogue" gun dealers is unlikely to put a dent in gun crime, only a tiny minority of which is committed with weapons bought from licensed dealers, according to federal statistics and studies on the subject. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced "zero tolerance" for gun...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

National Crime Surge: Police defunding questioned

Political pressure is mounting on the Biden administration as Americans react to escalating crime rates in major cities. In Wednesday's speech, the President called for stepped up efforts to crack down on illegal gun trafficking, but he omitted any reference to what his critics believe is a major cause of escalating violence - the defund police movement, the widespread disparagement of law enforcement, and the resultant Ferguson effect gone national. Doug McKelway has more.