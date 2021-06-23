Cancel
iPhone 13 dummies and more show small changes from iPhone 12 lineup

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaker Sonny Dickson has shown iPhone 13 dummies of all four models, alongside case renders and video of a case (below). Both dummy models and case renders show the same small changes over the iPhone 12 …. We can see a smaller notch in the case renders, and both renders...

9to5mac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone 12#Photography#Cad#Oled#Truedepth#Scanner
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
FTC
Behind Viral VideosBGR

The iPhone trick in this viral TikTok is being called ‘life-changing’

The Shortcuts app on the iPhone is seemingly a feature designed for power users, but Apple, in typical fashion, has made it easy enough for even casual users to take advantage of. The Shortcuts app, which can be downloaded from the App Store, essentially makes it easy for users to automate all sorts of actions with personal shortcuts. Even better, the Shortcuts app comes with more than 300 built-in actions and can really help you squeeze even more enjoyment and utility out of your iPhone.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Four iPhone 13 dummies pose for a photo

When I'm with a mask I'm not suppose to use the phone anyway. And when I do use Face... "Usually only people who hate FaceID are the ones who never actually used it and they just regurgitate talking points against it from what they heard from someone else" Speak for...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Back up your iPhone photos and more for less with this $40 flash drive

I take a lot of photos on my iPhone 12 mini. If you're like me, your iPhone is your main camera. That can result in an awful lot of photos and videos taking up space on your iPhone, maxing out your storage. One solution is to buy a new iPhone (especially if you can get an iPhone Prime Day deal. Alternatively, you can store photos and videos online. But many of us like to store photos, videos, contacts, files, and other media physically someplace, which is where an iPhone flash drive comes in. You can put your iPhone (or iPad with a Lightning port) photos and other important stuff on the JDTDC Apple MFi-Certified Photo-Stick and easily download them to a computer.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

How to Unlock and Extract Data From iPhones Using GrayKey

Instructions for iPhone cracking tool GrayKey have surfaced online and it appears they were written by the San Diego Police Department (via Vice). A GrayKey is a device used by law enforcement to unlock a smartphone and extract its contents for an investigation. According to the document, it installs a “brute force agent” to unlock the device. iOS can protect against brute force attacks to some capacity, but apparently it can be bypassed in some circumstances.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 family dummy units smile for the camera

We are a couple of months away from the announcement and subsequent release of the highly anticipated iPhone 13 family. Usually, new iPhones get a dedicated hardware event in the first half of September and get released later in the month. As the month of September is nearing, we've been hit with a pretty heavy barrage of iPhone 13-related news, the latest one of which gives us a pretty good look at the upcoming iPhone 13 devices.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 11 vs. iPhone XR: Which is the best iPhone?

The iPhone 12 may be Apple's latest iPhone, but there are still plenty of reasons to consider Apple's older phones like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, especially if price is your primary consideration. We're comparing the iPhone 11, which starts at $599, with 2018's iPhone XR, currently available for $499, to see which phone is the better buy today.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Speed test shows original iPhone was a complete slug

If you remember the first-gen iPhone being a speed demon compared to today’s models then you’re in for a real surprise. A head-to-head comparison between the 2007 iPhone and the 2020 version shows just how pokey the original one was at even basic tasks. The test doesn’t unfairly ask the...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Apple preps more-affordable 6.7-inch iPhone for 2022

Apple will release two 6.7-inch iPhone models in 2022, according to a reliable analyst. There’ll be a high-end “Pro” model in this size, but the second will reportedly have a lower price. The iPhone Max will supposedly replace the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in Apple’s product lineup. That model reportedly isn’t...
Technologypocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Name Change, Galaxy S21 FE Plans Delayed & more! (video)

These are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day! [Dynamic Post]. Yes, it’s now Prime Day Part 2 and if I were you I would hurry to get some of these deals before they run out of stock. Starting with Apple’s M1 MacBook Air which is now 100 dollars off, therefore you can grab the base model for 899 in Silver which is, by the way, still the best color. The Galaxy S20 FE is going for 221 dollars off, leaving the base model for 470 bucks in most color variants. If you’re looking for a new laptop, Dell’s XPS 13 is currently 180 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1475 and you get Intel Xe Graphics. Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is also getting a 170 dollar discount, leaving that at 930 bucks. Speaking of Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Live are 60 bucks off, leaving them at 110. Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 is 74 dollars off, so you can grab them for 226. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is available for 35 dollars off, leaving that at 95. If you want to go for the Echo Show 10 which I reviewed recently, this one is available for 190, saving you 60 bucks. And again, we have a ton of deals on anything you can think off at Pocketnow.com and on our social media, we’ll make sure to have links for everything in the description.
Cell Phonessoyacincau.com

No more iPhone 12 Mini!? | ICYMI #519

Will there be a possible Nintendo Switch Pro? Did Malaysia Airlines just drop a 30-minute ASMR clip? And did Apple actually stop the production for the iPhone 12 Mini because of disappointing sales? All this and more on this episode of ICYMI!. Here’s how Nintendo President Bowser responded when asked...