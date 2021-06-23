Cancel
New York City, NY

The Expensive Fashion in New York City Media-Set Shows is More Realistic Than You Think

By Fawnia Soo Hoo
fashionista.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePivoting to subscription models, having pitches regularly ignored by an editor (not you, Tyler!) and dealing with gatekeeping PR during celebrity interviews: Yup, these scenarios depicted in the dearly departed "Younger," "The Bold Type" and "Run the World" feel incredibly relatable — and all too real — to New York City media professionals, including myself. (In the latter, a side-eyeing publicist sniffing, "Online outlets go last, after T.V. ... and print" to HotTeaDigest.com reporter Ella, played by Andrea Bordeaux, felt especially triggering.)

