The Expensive Fashion in New York City Media-Set Shows is More Realistic Than You Think
Pivoting to subscription models, having pitches regularly ignored by an editor (not you, Tyler!) and dealing with gatekeeping PR during celebrity interviews: Yup, these scenarios depicted in the dearly departed "Younger," "The Bold Type" and "Run the World" feel incredibly relatable — and all too real — to New York City media professionals, including myself. (In the latter, a side-eyeing publicist sniffing, "Online outlets go last, after T.V. ... and print" to HotTeaDigest.com reporter Ella, played by Andrea Bordeaux, felt especially triggering.)fashionista.com