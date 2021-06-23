Cancel
Combat Sports

How Fighters' Hairstyles Can Make the Difference Between Winning and Losing

By Nicola Dall'Ase n
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a reason you always see boxers, wrestlers, and MMA fighters in those elaborate braids — without them, they could get seriously hurt. It's a strangely invigorating feeling, being hit in the face or thrown to the floor. Every slam you take is a wake-up call, a rush of adrenaline that reminds you, "shit, I'm in a fight right now." It's the feeling of being truly present. But take too many hits and, depending on what your martial art of choice is, you'll lose points or much worse: you might get locked into submission, knocked out, or full-on concussed. That said, having hair hanging in your face or whipping around behind you is not the look to go for when stepping into a ring or onto a mat.

Helen Maroulis
