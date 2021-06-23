Cancel
Chicago, IL

Michelin-starred chef José Andrés to open first speakeasy in Chicago this summer

By Ally Marotti
Crain's Chicago Business
 11 days ago

Michelin-starred chef José Andrés is opening his first speakeasy this summer in River North, as part of the renowned chef's first foray into Chicago. The yet-to-be-named, underground bar is one of five establishments Andrés and his company, ThinkFoodGroup, are opening in Chicago this year. The first, Café By The River, opened earlier this month on the river level of the new Bank of America Tower, which is going up at 110 N. Upper Wacker Drive.

