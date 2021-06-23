Michelin-starred chef José Andrés to open first speakeasy in Chicago this summer
Michelin-starred chef José Andrés is opening his first speakeasy this summer in River North, as part of the renowned chef’s first foray into Chicago. The yet-to-be-named, underground bar is one of five establishments Andrés and his company, ThinkFoodGroup, are opening in Chicago this year. The first, Café By The River, opened earlier this month on the river level of the new Bank of America Tower, which is going up at 110 N. Upper Wacker Drive.www.chicagobusiness.com