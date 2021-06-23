Michelin-starred chef José Andrés to open first speakeasy in Chicago this summer

You want world-class Indian cooking? You got world-class Indian cooking. Kitchen led by celebrated exec chef, Sameer Tameja. If you’re looking for some of the very finest contemporary Indian cooking in London, then this is about as good as it gets. In fact, it’s some of the best cooking in London full stop. These guys have been doing some quite spectacular culinary things for years now but over lockdown those very discerning folk at Michelin pinned a star to the restaurant’s lapel. And of course Michelin-starred dining usually comes at a fair old whack but not here. You can enjoy lunch or an early dinner from Tuesday to Saturday, and they’ll even furnish your palate with a beer, too. Lovely stuff.