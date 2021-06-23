McConathy tabbed to lead Aggies baseball

The Poteet Aggies have their new Head Coach on the baseball diamond. On May 25, Robert McConathy was named the Aggies new Head Coach and will be an assistant for the football team. McConathy comes to Poteet after serving as the Head Coach for the Lytle Pirates football team for the last two years and 13 years total with the Pirates, also serving as an assistant for the Pirates baseball team. He takes over after the departure of Terry Parsons.