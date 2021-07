At the end of last week, the New York City Democratic mayoral primary seemed set; it looked like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams would be the winner. But something strange happened this week. When the ranked-choice ballots were counted (after the city remedied a weird flop in which it accidentally counted 135,000 “test ballots”), the results showed Adams’ lead was much narrower than predicted: With more than 124,000 absentee ballots left to be counted, he’s only beating former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by fewer than 16,000 votes.