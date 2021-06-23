Zamora continues to give back
Former Eagle standout and current Hastings College (Neb.) quarterback Johnny Zamora is continuing to build tradition for Pleasanton’s football program. Zamora, who holds the school record for most touchdown passes in a career (72), has been spending this summer coaching the Eagles’ 7-on- 7 team. That team qualified for the state tournament, which will be held in College Station June 24-25, and also went 3-0 during pool play at the Jourdanton State Qualifying Tournament a couple weeks back.www.pleasantonexpress.com