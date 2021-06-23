3 Strategies To Make Technology Your Ally In The Coming Talent Wars

Jim Berryhill, DecisionLink Chairman of the Board & Co-Founder, is on a mission to transform customer value into a strategic asset. When virtually every company today says they are customer-centric, it begs the question, “Really, are we?” — or has customer-centricity become a buzzword that means different things to different people? If your organization is truly customer-centric, how do you ensure everyone on your team has the same definition of delivering a customer-centric experience? How do you actually measure and incentivize it? How can you talk to your customers and prospects about what working with a customer-centric organization such as yours looks like specifically for them? Easy. By focusing on customer value.