3 Strategies To Make Technology Your Ally In The Coming Talent Wars
Workers are looking to change how and where they work. Here’s how to use technology to make your workplace a destination of choice. When the pandemic shut down the world in 2020, not everything ground to a halt thanks to the Internet. What would we have done without it? As scary as things were, people could still connect with one another and even get work done. As a result, many companies who previously resisted the idea of a remote workforce have now opened their eyes to its vast possibilities.www.forbes.com