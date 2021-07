Anastasia Karanikolaou does not seem like the most relatable person. She has 10 and a half million Instagram followers, and she regularly hangs out with A-listers such as her best friend, Kylie Jenner, in her spare time. But, believe it or not, you and Karanilolaou (aka Stassie) undoubtedly have some beauty sensibilities in common. Like many of us, she learned an overwhelming majority of her favorite skin-care and makeup tips from YouTube, as she revealed in her new video for Allure.