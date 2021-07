It’s time for you to meet James Bryan from Sumner, Georgia! James grows peanuts, cotton, corn and raises cattle. He has fond memories of riding in equipment as a child and gets to continue that today. James’ suggestion to future farmers is to be diligent with your records so that your inputs do not outweigh outputs. He also says that this way of life is a true testament of faith by planting a seed, waiting for it to grow, and that process is what determines your livelihood.