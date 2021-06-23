PLEASANTON LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
The Pleasanton Major Baseball All-Star team competed in the Texas West District 21 tournament. The team fell to Jourdanton in the opening round on June 11 before beating Hondo on June 15. Their run in the tournament came to an end after a loss to Uvalde. Pictured: Manager Justin Woodlee, Head Coach Gilbert Bazan and Assistant Jeremy Stevens. Back row L-R: Oliver Gutierrez, Isaiah Carrasco, Nathaniel Luna, Mason Bazan, Christopher Trapani and Jack Craig. Front row: Emmanuel Yanes, Justice Farrell, Logan Rios, Tanner Woodlee, Braysen Stevens and Brennan Wickham.