#FatBabesInLuxury Is Trending. Here’s What It Means To Plus-Size Creators

By Eliza Huber
Refinery29
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, Katie Sturino, the founder of beauty brand Megababe and author of Body Talk, and Nicolette Mason, a fashion blogger, were so fed up with luxury fashion’s long-practiced exclusion of anyone above a size 16 — that is, 67% of all women in the U.S. — that they decided to do something about it. For their collective 805,000 Instagram followers, the two launched a social media campaign, #FatBabesInLuxury. Their goal was to start a conversation around the lack of representation — and shoppable clothing options — in the luxury fashion space. Because while plus-size and size-inclusive lines are on the rise, representation in the highest echelons of fashion’s hierarchy remains few and far between.

