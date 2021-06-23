FatBabesInLuxury Is Trending. Here’s What It Means To Plus-Size Creators

In April, Katie Sturino, the founder of beauty brand Megababe and author of Body Talk, and Nicolette Mason, a fashion blogger, were so fed up with luxury fashion’s long-practiced exclusion of anyone above a size 16 — that is, 67% of all women in the U.S. — that they decided to do something about it. For their collective 805,000 Instagram followers, the two launched a social media campaign, #FatBabesInLuxury. Their goal was to start a conversation around the lack of representation — and shoppable clothing options — in the luxury fashion space. Because while plus-size and size-inclusive lines are on the rise, representation in the highest echelons of fashion’s hierarchy remains few and far between.