Plastic Free July is an annual global movement that encourages people to reduce their plastic consumption for the whole month. And, what started from humble beginnings in 2011 has since attracted the masses, with an estimated 326 million people joining in last year.By inspiring people to consider their everyday plastic usage and make small lifestyle changes, the campaign shows how we can all help to reduce the impact of plastic on our planet. And by now we all are aware of its horrors. Plastic stays on Earth without biodegrading, it clogs up animal’s stomachs and pollutes our waterways and motorways....