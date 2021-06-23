Cancel
Rockland County, NY

1 Year Old Dies After Being Left Unsupervised With A 6 Year Old

By Rodney B More
 11 days ago
There is some devastating news coming out of Rockland County, New York. A one-year-old child is dead after being left at home with a six-year-old child. According to the New York Post, on Saturday morning around 8:40 p.m. officers with the Spring Valley Police Department received a very disturbing call for help in an apartment on Kennedy Drive. They were notified that a one-year-old child was trapped between a bed and a wall.

wblk.com
