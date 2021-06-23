1 Year Old Dies After Being Left Unsupervised With A 6 Year Old

Credit: WGRZ-TV Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted assault, according to WKBW. The crazy part is that he was trying to spite the club and ended up spiting himself. Not only did he get injured, now he's going to spend time in prison. I hope he learns from this experience. It really wasn't that serious. It's like OK, they didn't let you in club, just find another club to go to.