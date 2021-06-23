Cancel
Canadian Border is Re-Opening After 15 Months Just Not to Everyone Yet

The Canadian border is finally opening up baby! But you have to fully vaccinated to cross, for now. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "As of July 5th, if you’re permitted to enter Canada, you’re fully vaccinated and you meet other mandatory requirements, including pre-and on-arrival testing, you won’t need to quarantine."

Public HealthTravelPulse

Trudeau Says Canada Will Open Borders to Vaccinated Travellers

Canada is prepared to open its borders to vaccinated travellers, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But he’s not saying just when that will happen. In his strongest public comments yet on the matter, Trudeau on Monday said Canada is looking at how it could start welcoming visitors from out of the country as Canada’s COVID-19 situation continues to improve.
Public Healthwrangellsentinel.com

Canadian border remains closed to at least July 21

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian border restrictions on nonessential travel to and from the United States will be extended until at least July 21, officials said last Friday, as Canada works to get a higher percentage of its residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the move has been made in coordination with U.S. officials.
Worldnystateofpolitics.com

State lawmaker calls for phased Canadian border reopening

Democratic New York state Assemblyman Billy Jones on Monday called for a phased reopening of the Canadian border as most travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place. Jones, who represents a district along New York's border with Canada, called the announcement that those who have been vaccinated...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Canadian border eases requirements for Canadians and permanent residents but stays closed to Americans

While Americans still aren’t getting into Canada right now, restrictions are being eased for Canadians and permanent residents. Beginning just before midnight on July 5 Canada will allow Canadian citizens who are fully vaccinated as well as permanent residents into Canada without the need for quarantine. People arriving via airplane will not be required to stay at government-authorized hotels.
TravelPosted by
KRMG

Coronavirus: US extends travel restrictions on borders with Mexico, Canada

The U.S. has extended travel restrictions at the country’s borders with Mexico and Canada in a continued effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security announced the decision Sunday in a statement posted on social media. “To reduce the spread of (COVID-19), the United...
AmericasNorth Country Public Radio

Canadian officials criticize lack of border clarity

On June 23, the Government of Canada recently announced what it is calling "a responsible, precautionary approach" to allowing individuals to cross the border. The previous week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government extended the COVID-19 related border closure for all but essential travel until at least July 21. The "at least" part is a phrase that's beginning to rankle many Canadians.
Public HealthNarcity

Justin Trudeau Reveals What Reopening The Canada-US Border Depends On

Justin Trudeau has revealed that the Canada-U.S. border reopening depends on a couple of things happening, but he also said we can't get back to normal just yet. During a press conference on July 2, the prime minister said his government is still working with American officials to have an "aligned" approach when it comes to keeping citizens of both countries safe from COVID-19.
U.S. Politicsmynbc5.com

Canadian government begins to loosen border restrictions

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Members of the Canadian government announced Monday the country will begin allowing vaccinated travelers, who are either citizens or permanent residents, to return to the country starting on July 5. The loosened restrictions come with a caveat — those travelers must be tested for COVID-19 72 hours...
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for nearly 16 months. But some Canadians have found a loophole to get in if they’re willing to pay for it. You can’t drive from Canada to the U.S. for leisure travel, but you can fly. I spoke with a...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

ANOTHER mass grave of 182 children discovered at Catholic-run 'Indian' residential school in Canada as Pope Francis agrees to meet with survivors

Another 182 indigenous children's bodies have been discovered in a mass grave at a Catholic-run school in Canada amid calls for the Church to apologise for its role. The latest discovery on Wednesday was made by an indigenous group using ground-penetrating radar at the former St. Eugene's Mission School in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which was operated by the Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.
AmericasWashington Post

Indigenous graves are not just a Canadian issue

Regarding the June 25 front-page article “Indigenous graves found at 2nd school in Canada”:. A crucial element has been omitted from coverage of the 751 unmarked graves located at the Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada, as well as coverage of the 215 graves located at the Kamloops school earlier this month. Though context was given for the residential school system in Canada, this article overlooked its shared history with the United States. American Indian boarding schools — like their Canadian counterparts — were characterized by rampant physical, emotional and sexual abuse; neglect; forced relocation; and family separation. There is evidence that hundreds (or thousands) of unmarked graves also exist at the U.S. boarding schools, such as those found by Marsha Small in 2015 at the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.
PoliticsPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Sorry New Yorkers (and the Rest of the Country), the Canadian Border Won’t Open in June

Watching the news over the course of the last year regarding the status of the Canadian border has been like sitting on a stomach tossing rollercoaster of emotions. One minute Americans and Canadians alike are rejoicing at the news that the border may be about to open (last week was jam-packed with that speculation) and then next our joy-filled balloons are deflated as we learn that rather than opening, the border closure has been extended. Again.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Canada Day eclipsed by graves found at indigenous schools

Canada's national holiday Thursday was marked by a grim reckoning over its colonial history, after more than 1,000 unmarked graves were found near former boarding schools for indigenous children. Several cities across the country cancelled their traditional Canada Day celebrations, usually marked by fireworks and barbecues. The hashtag #CancelCanadaDay was trending on social media, and rallies in support of the indigenous community were held around the country. The 154th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation came one day after 182 unmarked graves were found near a former boarding school in British Columbia where indigenous children were forcibly assimilated. The discovery was the latest in a series that have outraged the country, with 751 similar graves found near a school in Marieval in western Saskatchewan province last week, and 215 found at the end of May at another school in Kamloops, British Columbia.