Canadian Border is Re-Opening After 15 Months Just Not to Everyone Yet

Regarding the June 25 front-page article “Indigenous graves found at 2nd school in Canada”:. A crucial element has been omitted from coverage of the 751 unmarked graves located at the Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada, as well as coverage of the 215 graves located at the Kamloops school earlier this month. Though context was given for the residential school system in Canada, this article overlooked its shared history with the United States. American Indian boarding schools — like their Canadian counterparts — were characterized by rampant physical, emotional and sexual abuse; neglect; forced relocation; and family separation. There is evidence that hundreds (or thousands) of unmarked graves also exist at the U.S. boarding schools, such as those found by Marsha Small in 2015 at the Chemawa Indian School in Oregon.