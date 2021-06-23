Cancel
Energy Electronics Is Now Accepting Popular Bitcoin and Dogecoin as Payment Methods

By Terry Windall
Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Energy Electronics is pleased to announce it will now accept Bitcoin and Dogecoin as fully available payment methods. The partnership will allow customers to use cryptocurrencies as a funding source for all Energy Electronic online purchases. Energy Electronics is the leading distributor...

Satoshi Nakamoto
Marketsambcrypto.com

Picking the right altcoin: Do ETC, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash make the cut?

Every cryptocurrency asset in the top 10 had an average trading volume above $1 billion/daily except Polkadot at press time. The importance of trading volume is evident during recovery since it indicates the level of activity associated with an asset. Polkadot’s lower volumes on average could be one of the reasons DOT hasn’t picked up significant recoveries compared to other top assets.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Records Largest Drop in History

Miners who remain operational are likely to become even more profitable over the coming weeks. Bitcoin’s difficulty is measured using an internal score that began at 1 (when Satoshi started mining at the easiest level). It is programmed to increase or decrease incrementally depending on how many miners are competing on the network. It is currently scored at 14,363,025,673,659, down from 19,932,791,027,262.
Beverly Hills, CAcryptopolitan.com

Elementi, luxurious property owner, to accept Bitcoin payments in Beverly Hills

• Miami normalizes Bitcoin payments, beating two records in real estate purchases. • Luxury property in Beverly Hills is priced at over 1950 BTC. Beverly Hills has been one area most sought after by billionaires looking for a mansion. On this occasion, the owner of a luxurious property in the region will accept the bitcoin payments. The exclusive residence is priced at over 65 million dollars.
Technologythepaypers.com

Shopify announces more third-party payment methods

Shopify has revealed its new Payments Platform. According to Ecommerce News Europe, the solution integrates third-party payment gateways into Shopify Checkout, so merchants can add them as payment options for their customers. The payment gateways can be created as Shopify apps. The Payments Platform was revealed by Shopify during it...
Marketsu.today

Iran Plans to Ban Bitcoin Payments

The Iranian parliament has drafted a new bill that prohibits the use of all non-national cryptocurrencies for payments inside the country, according to a July 2 report by Tasnim News Agency. In the meantime, Iran plans to issue its own cryptocurrency, which likely explains why it aims to ban making...
Energy IndustryCoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Council Says Sustainable Power Mix on the Rise

The council's survey focused on the crypto mining industry's electricity consumption and sustainable power mix. “I think if you back into it and take the 56% and then look at the 67% or 68% that we don’t have that’s the out-of-sample and then you know that number is … 50% sustainable … so … generally it works out that the out-of-sample mix is … assumed to be about 50% sustainable power and we tested that with a variety of analysts.”
TechnologyDaily Californian

The 5 Best Android Wallets for Crypto

The last few two or three years have seen the crypto market go up to the next level, with coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Doge fetching millions of dollars for many of their owners. Every new day comes with newly minted crypto and, even though many of them are little more than scams, a few are certainly rich with promise and potential. The rise of crypto has been accompanied by an increase in the popularity of crypto wallets, some of which are really good at serving their purpose. In this blog, we will be talking about some of the best android crypto wallets. If you want to know more about bitcoin wallet, then you can visit Yuan Pay Group.
Marketscryptopotato.com

How Decentralized Cross-Chain Solutions May Boost Blockchain’s Acceptance

It has been over 10 years since Bitcoin reached the open world and advanced blockchain further. So far, the technology has reached mainstream users and many businesses and government officials have already considered the benefits of using it in a long list of industries ranging from agriculture and real estate to healthcare and voting.
Cell PhonesDaily Californian

Types of Bitcoin Apps on Android

If you’ve recently started getting into Bitcoin, then you’ll know that there’s no physical bank that helps with its transactions. Having a decentralized currency circumvents banks, allowing you to keep track of your money and spend it as you please. But then, it begs the question of safety. You need not worry, as safety is guaranteed via its crypto-backed blockchain network. However, there have been some cases where android users have been defrauded of their money simply because they weren’t using verified Bitcoin Apps. Here we look at what kind of Bitcoin apps you’ll need for your android device while giving you examples of the ones that you can trust for keeping your investment safe. For investing in bitcoins you can visit Bitcoin Era.
MarketsCoinDesk

Investors Cashing Out of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Might Bring Market Boost

Investors who locked in borrowed coins will need to repurchase those to repay the loan, cryptocurrency pundits say. “Selling of GBTC shares exiting the six-month lockup period during June and July has emerged as an additional headwind for bitcoin,” the JPMorgan strategists, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, wrote on June 24. The dynamic would lead to “downward pressure on GBTC prices and on bitcoin markets more generally.”
Posted by
Rumzz Bajwa

Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Which is Better for Investment?

Cryptocurrency (or simply crypto) has been a hot topic among people around the globe recently. Although the market is volatile, the rapid rise in their valuation has got many people curious about whether or not it’s a worthy investment. While others are still not convinced about the value they hold, many think that cryptocurrencies will play a big part in the future of finance worldwide.
BitcoinBirmingham Star

Electronic, digital payments are key to survival of busking

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): The findings of a new study suggest that electronic and digital payments are the key for buskers and street performers to survive in a post-COVID world. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Cultural Economics'. Economists at RMIT University in Melbourne,...
Marketsarxiv.org

A Collective Anomaly Detection Method Over Bitcoin Network

The popularity and amazing attractiveness of cryptocurrencies, and especially Bitcoin, absorb countless enthusiasts daily. Although Blockchain technology prevents fraudulent behavior, it cannot detect fraud on its own. There are always unimaginable ways to commit fraud, and the need to use anomaly detection methods to identify abnormal and fraudulent behaviors has become a necessity. The main purpose of this study is to present a new method for detecting anomalies in Bitcoin with more appropriate efficiency. For this purpose, in this study, the diagnosis of the collective anomaly was used, and instead of diagnosing the anomaly of individual addresses and wallets, the anomaly of users was examined, and the anomaly was more visible among users who had multiple wallets. In addition to using the collective anomaly detection method in this study, the Trimmed_Kmeans algorithm was used for clustering and the proposed method succeeded in identifying 14 users who had committed theft, fraud, and hack with 26 addresses in 9 cases. Compared to previous works, which detected a maximum of 7 addresses in 5 cases of fraud, the proposed method has performed well. Therefore, the proposed method, by presenting a new approach, in addition to reducing the processing power to extract features, succeeded in detecting abnormal users and also was able to find more transactions and addresses committed a scam.
Texas Statecoingeek.com

Block reward miner Argo Blockchain secures loan to expand Texas facility

U.K.-based blockchain company Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) announced it secured a £14 million (US$20 million) loan agreement to continue the build-out of its West Texas data center. The loan agreement is for a six-month term financed by digital currency financial services firm Galaxy Digital LP. Argo backed the loan using...