Lower Raises $100M Series A For Home Buying

Ohio-based home buying company Lower has raised $100 million in a Series A round of funding led by Accel. Lower is a full-stack lender, as well as a platform for buying, selling, and insuring homes. If $100 million sounds like a lot of money for a Series A (it is), there’s a reason for that in this case–Lower is already profitable. The company was founded in 2014 and bootstrapped until now, reaching $300 million in revenue without raising any outside capital, according to CEO Dan Snyder.