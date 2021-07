Lil’ Kim has claimed she turned down 50 Cent when he asked her out on a date. The 46-year-old hip hop star has responded after the 45-year-old rapper re-posted a meme comparing her recent BET Awards look to resembling an owl, and while she saw admitted it was “hilarious” she still took aim at the ‘Candy Shop’ hitmaker claiming he was very much romantically interested in her at one point.