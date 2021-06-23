Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bird reveals its own e-bike as it moves into bikesharing

By K. Holt
Engadget
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird is moving beyond scooters and into the bikesharing market. The company has revealed its own e-bike, which it plans to roll out in several countries this year. The Bird Bike's motor can help you glide up hills with up to a 20 percent grade. It can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and it has a range of up to 56 miles on a single charge. Other features include a storage basket on the front, an LED headlight and taillight, a digital display and voice prompts, a built-in cable lock and a step-through design.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bird Bike#Bird Bike#Lime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
BicyclesArs Technica

Getting what you pay for? A spin on the design-focused electric bike

The pricing on bicycles has always been a bit insane. While it's easy to find deals on bikes for under $1,000, it's also possible to spend over $10,000 on a high-end road bike. Electric bikes, while not quite as extreme, have a broad spread. At the low end, they're pretty much commoditized, with lots of companies offering similar options that provide basic e-bike functionality. The differentiation really happens at the high end, where prices can easily clear $5,000.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Stylishly Speedy Electric Bikes

The Veloretti Electric Ivy minimalist eBike is a quiet yet powerful piece of transportation equipment that will provide riders with a stylish way to get around town on their own terms. The bike is paired with a 65nm torque mid-engine that will deliver smooth power that is customized to the...
CarsEngadget

Bird pilots electric wheelchair and mobility scooter rentals in New York City

While Bird is best known for its , it recently expanded into the and is now also moving into the accessibility space. With help from , a company that specializes in wheelchair and mobility scooter rentals, the startup is piloting a new program. It’s adding a dedicated interface within its app that allows those with mobility issues to reserve and rent one of three different electric vehicles.
Bicycleselectrek.co

This one e-bike is likely the most capable electric bicycle I’ve ever reviewed

The RadRunner Plus from Rad Power Bikes is perhaps one of my favorite all-time, do-anything electric bicycles – and that’s coming from someone with hundreds of electric bike reviews under his belt. I may have ridden some e-bikes that go faster or carry more passengers or fulfill any number of specific niches. But if I had to choose one single e-bike that could handle as many different daily tasks and types of riding as possible, I think it would be the RadRunner Plus.
Motorsportsracer.com

NRX reveals electric Group E bodywork concept

Nitro Rallycross today revealed the bodywork concept for its new FC1-X, which will compete in the property’s electric Supercar class starting in 2022. Nitro Rallycross, which debuted back in 2018, will introduce its all-electric class in 2022 on new tracks in North America, Europe and the Middle Eastt. NRX will name the upcoming electric class Group E in honor of its legendary Group B rally predecessors.
CarsRideApart

New Electric Bike Leads TM Racing 2022 Model Reveal

TM Racing held a presentation on June 28 where it gave an overview of its 2022 model range, including a new electric-assist mountain bike and updates to its entire range of off-road motorcycles. While TM Racing is a boutique brand with a fairly low annual production of around 1,500 units,...
West Sacramento, CAgettingaroundsac.blog

JUMP/Lime bikeshare update

The JUMP/Lime bikeshare bikes in Sacramento and West Sacramento say “Available on Lime and Uber” on the bikes. They are not available on Uber. After many months of the Uber app offering only ride-hail car services, they finally added back shared devices under the ‘2 Wheels’ option. The app offers to rent bikes, showing them on the map for selection, or allowing the user to scan the QR code on the bike. It goes to ‘starting ride’ and then… nothing. The bike is not unlocked, and the ride terminates after a few moments, without any message.
Newton, MAWicked Local

Newton puts e-bike plans in motion with Park & Pedal program

Residents who are sick of struggling to find a parking space downtown after a tedious ride to work – or who just want a bit of exercise - now have a new transportation option offered by the city: e-bikes. The city partnered with Metro Mobility, which operates the Park &...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Arcimoto and Lightning Motorcycles Begin Development of World’s Fastest Electric Three-Wheel Tilting Motorcycle

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced a collaboration with Lightning Motorcycles with the goal to develop the fastest tilting three-wheel motorcycle in the world—gas or electric—using its patented Tilting Motor Works TRiO tilting trike technology. This press...
BicyclesTree Hugger

The 5 Best E-Bike Conversion Kits of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. E-bikes are easier on the environment than cars. They’re also easier to pedal than a standard person-powered two-wheeler. You get...
Carsrobbreport.com

This Electric Motorcycle Concept Has a Giant Hole Running Through It—So It Can Reach 250 MPH

Like other EVs, electric motorcycles have made a lot of progress over the last decade. Now, one small British upstart thinks it can push the genre even further. White Motorcycle Concepts believes its latest prototype bike, the WMC250EV, has the potential to become the world’s fastest electric motorcycle, according to Top Gear. Not because of its high-tech powertrain (though that doesn’t hurt); instead, it’s the bike’s bonkers aerodynamic design that the company thinks will take it to new heights.
BicyclesWREG

Electric scooters, skateboards and hoverboards: Which is best?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An electric scooter vs. a skateboard vs. a hoverboard. While there are other variations of powered transportation, the three primary options for an individual to travel while standing up are via an electric scooter, an electric skateboard and a hoverboard. Each option has its pros and cons, so the best choice depends on a person’s needs and comfort level.
BicyclesThe Verge

Veloretti’s first electric bikes are automatic and gorgeous

It’s not very often that a notable new electric bike brand emerges from Amsterdam, the bicycling capital of the world. The last time was when VanMoof launched the Electrified S back in 2016. So it’s with particular interest that I’ve been following the launch of the Veloretti Ivy and Ace e-bikes that begin mass production today. And I’m not alone in my anticipation as their first electrics begin shipping to customers.
Carsgizmochina.com

Ford-owned Spin launches its first self-produced S-100T e-scooter

Automaker Ford’s subsidiary Spin is making steady inroads into the micro-mobility segment with the launch of its first wholly produced e-scooter. The S-100T scooter bears the strong imprimatur of Ford’s design philosophy that embodies durability and safety. With this new entry into the market, Ford hopes to attract new users...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Bird plans launch of shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Ireland

Bird is getting into the shared e-bike business and sees Ireland as one of its ‘priority launch markets’. Micromobility player Bird is adding shared e-bikes to its shared e-scooter business, and plans to launch both in Ireland later this year. The US company currently operates e-scooters in more than 250...
BicyclesGadget Review

How to Troubleshoot and Diagnose an Electric Bike Motor_

Troubleshooting and testing your electric bike motor should be your first step when you notice something amiss with your ride. Even if there is nothing wrong, running routine tests on your electric bike’s motor will keep it in premium shape for years to come and help you save money on costly repairs or having to buy a new electric bike. In this article, we’ll run down several steps you can take to test your e-bike motor.