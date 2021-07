1. Frame, pounding, gluing: For the frame, it is recommended to use pressure-treated 2x6 wood. We used untreated 2x4x12 because we already had it on hand. We also used 2-inches-by-3-foot grey electrical conduit, since white PVC degrades in the sun. Now for the fun and most important part: pound all but 6-inches into the soil. If you do it right, your hoophouse is not going anywhere. These will hold forever in our clay soil, at least I'm hoping.