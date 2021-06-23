Immersive Van Gogh exhibit illuminates visitors at TCF Center

Vincent Van Gogh is settling down in the metro area — and staying here for most of the summer. “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” opens a seven-week run on Friday, June 25, at Detroit’s TCF Center. The multimedia exhibit, which opened during April in Miami, brings more than 300 of the 19th century Dutch painter’s works to “life,” using 30 4K projectors that generate more than 4 trillion pixels onto the walls, ceilings and floors as viewers walk through.