Bridgestone announces $100,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Daily Jeffersonian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgestone Retail Operations has donated $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to bridge the digital divide magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the $3 million Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone County Club, the donation from the subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas will supply equipment, enhanced Internet access, hotspots and other resources for Club Kids in the area.

