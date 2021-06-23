Bridgestone announces $100,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio
Bridgestone Retail Operations has donated $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to bridge the digital divide magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the $3 million Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone County Club, the donation from the subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas will supply equipment, enhanced Internet access, hotspots and other resources for Club Kids in the area.www.daily-jeff.com