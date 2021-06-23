Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Commission plans EU cyber unit to tackle online crime

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SLlT_0actIldX00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to pool resources and expertise from the EU’s 27 countries for a joint cyber unit to fight online criminals amid a spate of high profile hacks in Europe and worldwide.

The EU executive said authorities needed to be able to respond collectively and exchange relevant information on a “need to share”, rather than a “need to know”, basis.

“Today, we can no longer distinguish between online and offline threats. We need to pool all our resources to defeat cyber risks and enhance our operational capacity,” Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said in a statement.

The cyber unit aims to be operational by June next year and fully set up in 2023. Funding will come from the Commission’s programme for digital technology and potentially from its defence research and development fund.

Members of the unit will come from the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, experts from EU countries, Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre, the EU foreign service EEAS and the European Defence Agency.

Earlier this month, Poland reported an extensive cyberattack on top government officials, which it said came from Russia.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December last year said a limited number of documents related to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech had been accessed in a cyberattack.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Online Crime#Europol#Eu Countries#The European Commission#Eeas#Ema#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Like 'Terminator,' high-tech cyber crime to 'keep coming'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Businesses worldwide are fighting sophisticated data scientists as they battle to protect their data-rich computers from cyber crime - and the costly attacks are not going to stop, a top expert at insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Tuesday. “It’s like the Terminator: They’re just going...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU Commission approves France's 39.5 billion euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday France’s 39.5 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU cyber unit should start working in a year

The EU Commission has presented a concept with which the reaction to large-scale security incidents should be improved. By June 30, 2022, a joint cyber unit platform should be in place and start working; it should function fully within a year. For the preparation, the EU Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA) should...
Europeinforisktoday.com

EU Proposes Joint Cybersecurity Unit

The European Commission has proposed creating a Joint Cyber Unit to help EU member states respond to and prevent cyberattacks, especially those involving ransomware. Under the proposal, the EU would create a rapid response team to mitigate threats from hackers and establish national and cross-border monitoring and detection capabilities. The new unit also would work with member nations' law enforcement and cyber agencies, security firms, diplomats and military services to coordinate cybersecurity operations and threat intelligence sharing, the European Commission says.
Public SafetyBBC

EU wants emergency team for 'nightmare' cyber-attacks

The European Commission has announced plans to build a Joint Cyber Unit to tackle large scale cyber-attacks. Recent ransomware incidents on critical services in Ireland and the US has "focused minds", the commission said. It argued cyber-attacks were a national security threat, as incidents in Europe rose from 432 in...
TechnologyLight Reading

Eurobites: Brussels plans pan-EU cyber unit

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: O2 UK accused of return to roaming charges; Openreach rolls on; telcos aim to make parcel delivery more eco-friendly. The European Commission is proposing a Joint Cyber Unit, which will pool the individual expertise of EU member states to fight large-scale cyberattacks in a more coordinated manner than has been the case to date. The hope is that the unit will have reached its "operational phase" by summer 2022 and be fully established a year later. The unit will be funded by the Commission, primarily through the Digital Europe Programme. Additional contributions, especially to develop member states' cyberdefense capabilities, may come from the European Defence Fund.
TechnologyHackRead

EU to Launch Bloc-wide Rapid Response Joint Cyber Unit

The task force is quite similar to Washington’s newly proposed ransomware task force, but the EU’s version will coordinate current work between cyber agencies/authorities across the bloc. The European Union (EU) plans to set up a new cybersecurity task force to respond to cyberattacks across the bloc. Called the Joint...
EnvironmentCourthouse News Service

EU Passes ‘Law of Laws’ to Tackle Climate Change

(CN) — A divided European Parliament on Thursday passed a cornerstone piece of legislation that legally binds the European Union and its 27 member nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a major step that gives Europe the claim to be the first large region in the world to make such a legal vow.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc unit Google should cover more than just the top five tech giants, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Friday. Known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the proposed rules are Europe’s...
Politicswtaq.com

Slovenian PM: EU must let Hungary’s Orban voice ideas on its future

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia’s prime minister said on Friday Hungarian leader Viktor Orban must be allowed to express his ideas about the European Union’s future, warning that the bloc would “continue to shrink” if people are excluded from the debate. Janez Jansa’s comments were a further sign of a...
Pharmaceuticalsraleighnews.net

Covishield vaccine jab receivers may be denied entry to EU

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- As the European Union (EU) is reopening borders to non-EU tourists especially those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travelers inoculated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine, or Covishield, could face problems when entering the bloc, the European Commission suggested on Friday. While the AstraZeneca...
Public Healthdallassun.com

India for reciprocal acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India has said it expects other EU countries to accept made in India COVID-19 vaccines and treat people vaccinated in India at par with those vaccinated in the EU, MEA said on Friday and noted that it is in touch with European Union member states on the issue.
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Slovenia’s term raises specter of EU’s threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and...
AmericasWNMT AM 650

Canada unveils plans to make online hate speech a crime

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s Liberal government on Wednesday unveiled plans to make online hate speech a crime, although the proposed legislation excludes social media platforms for now. The proposed amendments to Canada’s criminal codes and human rights act, which have been in the works for many months, come just weeks...