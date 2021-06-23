Shopping for bargains: Reclamation projects
For a very long time, Toronto was the place players left behind when they needed to rebuild their careers elsewhere. It doesn’t always work, however. Tyler Bozak went to St. Louis, everyone stopped harping on the weaknesses in his game, and he won a Cup, but Jake Gardiner went to Carolina and the wheels fell off. One reason having something go wrong, either on the ice or in a player’s life, is so hard in Toronto is that too many people are ready to talk about it, and in the modern world every Tweet is a report, and every scrap of gossip becomes truthy very quickly. It’s not the media that scares them off, it’s the sheer volume of talking about them.www.pensionplanpuppets.com