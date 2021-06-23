Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Shopping for bargains: Reclamation projects

By KatyaKnappe
pensionplanpuppets.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a very long time, Toronto was the place players left behind when they needed to rebuild their careers elsewhere. It doesn’t always work, however. Tyler Bozak went to St. Louis, everyone stopped harping on the weaknesses in his game, and he won a Cup, but Jake Gardiner went to Carolina and the wheels fell off. One reason having something go wrong, either on the ice or in a player’s life, is so hard in Toronto is that too many people are ready to talk about it, and in the modern world every Tweet is a report, and every scrap of gossip becomes truthy very quickly. It’s not the media that scares them off, it’s the sheer volume of talking about them.

www.pensionplanpuppets.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Travis Dermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Nhl Hockey#Playoff Games#Anaheim Ducks#Leafs#Nylanders#Rfa#Ufa#Canucks#Elc#Ohl#London Knights#Ahl#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Part 3 of draft analysis, plus notes on Boeser, Rafferty and Duncan Keith

July 1 felt really weird to me this year. As I was taking advantage of Vancouver's cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to do some errands on Thursday morning, I kept thinking about how, in a normal year, I'd be glued to the TV, watching and analyzing the free-agent frenzy. This...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Kaprizov, Fiala, Pettersson, Harvey

There’s been a fair amount of news breaking in the Western Conference lately. Whether it’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ and Joel Eriksson Ek’s eight-year extensions, the Viktor Arvidsson trade, or the Duncan Keith drama, this past week has given fans of Western teams more than enough to chew on. That hasn’t changed today, as there have been many tidbits of information floating around the hockey sphere. Following up on some extensive rumors from last month, NHL.com independent correspondent Jessi Pierce reports that the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov are set to resume contract negotiations next week. Minnesota and general manager Bill Guerin come into this set of negotiations with a much better idea of their salary cap situation after devoting $5.25MM per season to Eriksson Ek on Friday. With some more cost certainty in hand, Guerin can come forward with some more solid offers to Kaprizov and his agent to give him a more realistic idea of their options. Guerin, who is “confident [they’ll] get a deal done at some point,” now has just $16.8MM in space to offer to Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, and any other free agents he’ll sign to fill out the roster.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Duncan Keith to the Vancouver Canucks never made any sense

On Wednesday afternoon, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to move Duncan Keith to a team in either the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada. According to Patrick Johnston of Postmedia, Keith’s desire is to play for a team closer to his eight-year-old son, who lives...
NHLflamesnation.ca

Jacob Markstrom showed flashes of excellence in his first year with the Flames (2021 year in review)

When the Calgary Flames signed Jacob Markstrom on Oct. 9, 2020, they expected to be adding one of the NHL’s top goaltenders to their organization. Only eight goaltenders (Carey Price, Sergei Bobrovsky, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tuukka Rask, John Gibson, Matt Murray, and Connor Hellebuyck) boasted higher salary cap hits than Markstrom during the 2020–21 season.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

For team looking for secondary scoring, Phil Kessel is a bargain

Watched a report on the NHL Network Sunday about how multiple teams could be interested in acquiring Phil Kessel this offseason and it made me smile. How long has the hockey world been dismissive of Kessel's accomplishments and value?. At least a decade. But here we are at the end...
NHLYardbarker

Rangers’ Adam Fox Epitomizes the New NHL Defenseman

Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy in the 2020-21 NHL regular season awards with a great season as the top defenseman for the New York Rangers. Fox put together a season where he helped a Rangers defense allow only 2.77 goals per game with 4.1 defensive point shares and 102 blocked shots in the defensive zone while also adding 42 assists to the offense, most among defensemen. The style of play, in particular, stands out as the 22-year-old defenseman provides insight on how the young defensemen play in the evolving game.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Should the Flyers Take a Chance And Trade For Nate Schmidt?

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Flyers are in desperate need of some help when it comes to the blueline. The Flyers gave up the most goals in the NHL this past season. This coming off the heels of a 2019/20 campaign where they allowed the seventh-least amount of goals per game in the NHL. A drastic shift in performance that cannot go unaddressed yet again. Lucky for the Flyers, this offseason is flush with free agents and players on the trade block that could help them solidify the back end.
NHLdiebytheblade.com

What If...The Sabres Kept Eichel and Reinhart

I ask that you bare with me here. If you have followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you are currently keeping an eye on the current Disney Plus series, you'd know that there is a new series coming out called What if..., which the premise is based on what would happen if various critical events occurred differently. If you've been watching the series Loki, you probably have heard all sorts of terms thown around like Nexus events and Variants. For those who don't follow the MCU or the show, a nexus event is an event that happens when a variant breaks off the predetermined path set by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: yearning for a Leafs trade

It’s July now and Leafs fans have spent the last couple months reflecting on the depressing postseason that was. We’ve had some news, like Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds returning, but those announcements — especially the latter — were mostly responded with “so what” and “this won’t fix the team,” like that was the point. We’ve also had Frederik Andersen’s side saying they’re open to coming back, but that’s been about it. Small stuff.
NHLPosted by
WGAU

Quick-strike Lightning lead Canadiens 4-2 after 2nd period

MONTREAL — (AP) — The quick-strike Tampa Lightning struck for two early second-period goals to build a 4-2 lead over the Montreal Canadiens entering the third period Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson scored on early odd-man rushes 1:53 apart for...
NHLoilersnation.com

5 Offseason Things – Part Five: Finding Quality Depth Forwards

It is going to be a very busy offseason around Edmonton and that’s certainly exciting for both the fans and media that support and cover this team. The Oilers are fully expected to do everything in their power to turn this team into a contender. To do that, Ken Holland will have to check a lot of boxes.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Sandin Poised for Breakout Season in 2021-22

When Rasmus Sandin was still available mid-way through the first round of the 2018 NHL draft, he wasn’t sure how things were going to play out. The Toronto Maple Leafs at #25 he knew would be interested, but little did he know they would make him sweat it out. General manager Kyle Dubas had a chance to select him initially but ended up moving down to #29 to acquire an additional third-round pick from the St Louis Blues. A few selections later, Sandin was still on the board, and the rest is history.
NHLNHL

Hey Heika: Cap space, crucial contract extensions and so much more

We're coming up on some big dates with the NHL Expansion Draft (July 21), NHL Draft (July 23-24) and the first day of free agency (July 28), so that creates a lot of hockey talk. We asked for some fan questions and received some great ones here in another edition...
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Should Target Brandon Saad in Free Agency

After another season of thinking they finally did it right, the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered yet another embarassing loss to end their 2021 playoff run. How many times have you seen that sentence written? The Maple Leafs and their fans should be veterans to the offseason process at this point. But this year, the difference is that they’re left questioning what they even need to add to make the roster better.
NHLamericanpeoplenews.com

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: A look at the Toronto Maple Leafs leading up to the expansion draft and free agency. The Maple Leafs have about $11 million in salary cap space with 16 players under contract for next season. There reportedly has been some mutual interest in the...