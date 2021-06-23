Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Draft Profiles 2k21: Fyodor Svechkov is a defensive wunderkind, but is that all he has?

By SkyonAir
stanleycupofchowder.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysical Dimensions: 6’0, 179 lbs. Team: LADA Togliatti/Ladia Togliatti (VHL/MHL) So Craig Button released his mock draft for TSN, presumably by shouting it from across the room at an intern (seriously, the guy on televised drafts has the same kind of vocal volume control as veterans of artillery squadrons.), and he threw a bit of a curveball in the form of our first Russian prospect; Fyodor Svechkov as being who he thinks the Bruins would pick. So let’s try and figure his rationale on this young man, and why he thinks there’s a chance Svechkov could become a choice for the Black and gold.

www.stanleycupofchowder.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Nhl#Drafts#Statistics#Tsn#Russian#The U18 World Juniors#Khl#Selke#Boston Bruins#European#Eliteprospects#Fc Hockey 41st#Nhl Central Scouting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Carson Lambos Profile I DRAFT

A top-rated defenseman will bring strong defensive skills and the ability to contribute offensively to whichever team drafts him. CSS RANKING: 11th, North American Skaters - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ:. "A potential minute-eating two-way defender at the NHL level. An intriguing combination of speed, strength, and skill on the...
SportsSports Illustrated

UCF Commitment Profile: Defensive End Jamaal Johnson

5.0 - National Top 25. Inside The Knights Grade for Jamaal Johnson: 3.0 (Top 250 Player) Offers: UCF, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Georgia Tech, South Florida, FlU, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, USF, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Utah State, and West Virginia. Recruited by: Kenny Ingram and Travis Williams. Recruiting Rankings:
NHLNHL

Jesper Wallstedt Profile | DRAFT

The Road to the Draft continues with a look at the next great Swedish goaltender in Jesper Wallstedt. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: Lulea (SHL); 22 GP, 12-6-4, 2.23, GAA, .908%, 2SO. RANKING: 2nd Ranked North American Goaltender - Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. "Looking to become the first goaltender to be...
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Draft Profiles 2k21: Meet Brennan Othmann and Mason McTavish, the youngsters who made their draft seasons in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Physical Dimensions: 6’2, 207 lbs. Team: EHC Olten (Swiss 2nd League) Physical Dimensions: 6’0, 174 lbs. Team: EHC Olten (Swiss 2nd League) Today, I wanted to highlight two different talents because I thought their story was interesting. Namely that two seemingly unrelated talents on two different OHL squads found themselves...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile

The 2021 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks per game, 1.1 steals per game, 44.9% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 70.3% FT. Johnson was one...
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Draft Profiles 2k21: Logan Stankoven plays like the biggest little guy ever

Physical Dimensions: 5’8, 178 lbs. Team: Kamloops Blazers (WHL) Eventually, NHL scouts are going to wake up to a thing about forwards under 5’11 that has largely been true for the past couple of years:. They’re a lot better than their size suggests. Alex Debrincat led the Blackhawks in goals....
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Nolan Allan – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 40th (North American Skaters) Nolan Allan has flown under the radar for most of this season. His quickness, physicality, and defensive instincts make him an outstanding two-way defenseman. After a delay in the WHL’s 2020-21 season was announced (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Allan found himself on the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), where he scored five points in five games before returning to the Prince Albert Raiders in March.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Jayden Bellamy, Defensive Back

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 350 caliber prospect) Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Maryland, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Duke. Recruited By: Mike Mickens. RECRUITING RANKINGS. 247Sports: 3-star - No. 34 cornerback. ESPN: 3-star - No. 39...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa Panthers

Ezring: Despite an underwhelming and unorthodox season, Northern Iowa’s roster is home to several legitimate NFL Draft prospects. Trevor Penning may be the best of the group. The Panthers’ blindside protector boasts impressive size and excellent athletic traits. The 6070, 321-pound tackle has impressive movement skills that allow him to navigate the box, pull to lead block, climb, get to space and perform hinge or reach blocks. Similarly, he mirrors defenders well in his pass sets. He has the loose hips to reset his base in tight spaces should he miss his first shot. Penning rounds out his athletic profile with dominant flashes of power. He has notable grip strength to latch on early and maintains a wide base to anchor. Further, the Iowa native has persistent leg drive to create space or close distance. The former shot put and discus track athlete has a knack for drawing power from his entire frame. What’s more, he consistently walks defenders to the ground or out of the play entirely. Additionally, Penning maintains a hard inside shoulder and has an impressive power step to handle inside moves. If forced onto his heels, he has the wherewithal to reset his base and hands while engaged to obtain leverage. Furthermore, Penning is typically accurate and early with his initial punches. His length enables him to initiate contact and affords him a wide range of influence. Finally, the FCS standout can thrive at guard or tackle and is a viable option in zone or gap schemes. Subscribe for full article.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oliver Adam – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (#35) NHL Central Scouting: 4th (amongst NA goalies) Oliver Adam played his second full season in Blainville and was able to get them into the playoffs. He’s really worked on his rebound control and has notably improved in that area. He’s the type of goaltender that most teams will seek out with a late-round pick and hope that they can develop an NHL netminder down the line.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Davion Mitchell 2021 NBA Draft Profile

The 2021 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Davion Mitchell 2021 NBA Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.4 blocks per game, 1.9 steals per game, 51.1% FG, 44.7% 3PT, 64.1% FT. Mitchell had a...
NHLontheforecheck.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft Profile: Samu Tuomaala

Earlier this week, I released my latest ranking for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. A month away, we’re starting to develop a better picture of which prospects could be available when Nashville picks in the early rounds. Samu Tuomaala—a smaller forward—could be a reach at 18th overall and may not...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Player Profile: OF Will Taylor

Dutch Fork quarterback and baseball player Will Taylor, rolling out to pass against T.L. Hanna High in the Class AAAAA State Championship game, signed during early signing with Clemson University December 16. Clemson Football Recruit Will Taylor Qb Dutch Fork. The team at MCB is covering the draft all month...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oscar Plandowski: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) NHL Central Scouting: 94th (amongst NA skaters) Halifax, Nova Scotia native Oscar Plandowski is a right-handed puck-moving defenseman currently with the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders. Originally, Plandowski was committed to Quinnipiac University, a Division I NCAA program in the ECAC, however, he chose to enter the CHL and remain closer to home. In his rookie season, the 6-foot, 190 pound Charlottetown defenceman, had 12 assists in 60 games played. In his second season, during the pandemic, he increased his production with five goals and 17 points in 39 games played.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Marcus Almquist- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 141st (among EU skaters) If there’s one player that could be a very interesting pick up in this draft, it would be Marcus Almquist. The undersized forward plays with a great amount of energy and determination every time he’s on the ice, which could get the attention of a lot of NHL teams.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jiri Tichacek – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. NHL Central Scouting: 104th (among EU skaters) Jiri Tichacek is a small defender playing in a second division European professional league, who did not tally many points in his 2020-21 season. So, why would any NHL team draft him?. To me, Tichacek will be...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: George Karlaftis, Defensive End, Purdue Boilermakers

Lamattina: Karlaftis’ best trait may be his length and how he is able to use it every single down. He can initiate contact and immediately win leverage because his arms are long and strong to hold ground. He is very smart in the run game to hold maintain on the edge if runs or read options come to his side of the line. Long reach to be able to make plays in the backfield that others can’t. Never gives up on plays, always stays engaged until the whistle. Subscribe for full article.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Aidan Hreschuk – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 42nd (amongst NA skaters) Aidan Hreschuck has had an interesting year leading up to the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. A physical defenseman, he’s generally thought to have a lot of upside given his strong skating and ability to disrupt play, but he has steadily dropped on most draft boards since January from the 40s into the 60s. He possesses the skillset to eventually fit in nicely on a top-4 pairing, and his time this upcoming season at Boston College will further that development.
HockeyNHL

Cole Sillinger Profile | DRAFT

"Sillinger is a skilled offensive player with a great shot and release, a high hockey IQ, and excellent vision and playmaking ability." Mike Morreale, NHL.com. That's how Cole Sillinger, son of former NHL player Mike Sillinger, is described by those who have seen him play. His offensive numbers against his peers will leave little doubt, that's where his greatest asset lies. In the past two seasons, Sillinger has played in both the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers and the United States Hockey League with the Sioux Falls Stampede and averaged well above a point-per-game with both clubs.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Zachary L’Heureux- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 30th (among NA skaters) Brad Marchand and Nazem Kadri are two players that automatically come to mind when you think of Halifax Mooseheads power forward, Zachary L’Heureux. He’s the epitome of a player that you would love to have on your team, but would absolutely hate to play against. After a strong rookie campaign with the Moncton Wildcats, L’Heureux made an immediate impact for the Mooseheads when the season started.