Draft Profiles 2k21: Fyodor Svechkov is a defensive wunderkind, but is that all he has?

Ezring: Despite an underwhelming and unorthodox season, Northern Iowa’s roster is home to several legitimate NFL Draft prospects. Trevor Penning may be the best of the group. The Panthers’ blindside protector boasts impressive size and excellent athletic traits. The 6070, 321-pound tackle has impressive movement skills that allow him to navigate the box, pull to lead block, climb, get to space and perform hinge or reach blocks. Similarly, he mirrors defenders well in his pass sets. He has the loose hips to reset his base in tight spaces should he miss his first shot. Penning rounds out his athletic profile with dominant flashes of power. He has notable grip strength to latch on early and maintains a wide base to anchor. Further, the Iowa native has persistent leg drive to create space or close distance. The former shot put and discus track athlete has a knack for drawing power from his entire frame. What’s more, he consistently walks defenders to the ground or out of the play entirely. Additionally, Penning maintains a hard inside shoulder and has an impressive power step to handle inside moves. If forced onto his heels, he has the wherewithal to reset his base and hands while engaged to obtain leverage. Furthermore, Penning is typically accurate and early with his initial punches. His length enables him to initiate contact and affords him a wide range of influence. Finally, the FCS standout can thrive at guard or tackle and is a viable option in zone or gap schemes. Subscribe for full article.