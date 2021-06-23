Cancel
Baltimore, MD

The Cicadas and the Sun

By Marion Winik
baltimorefishbowl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first I could not understand why everyone was so excited about the cicadas. They’re coming, they’re coming, wait for it, they’re coming — then suddenly the ground was riddled with bullet holes and the air filled with insect sirens. Out crawled the nymphs and stuck themselves to the foliage shoulder to shoulder, much the way the cockroaches used to coat the counters and floors of the cheap-rent houses we lived in Austin in the late 70s, only the cicadas do not run when you slam the door and turn on the lights. Instead, they wildly shrill their unceasing raucous chorus, an aural carpet-bomb of car alarms and can openers.

baltimorefishbowl.com
#Cicada#Insect#Dog And Cat#Robot#Elberon#Cologned
