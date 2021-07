The clock toward a decision is ticking down for Maryland basketball standout Aaron Wiggins, who has until next Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to make a decision about whether he'll return to college for his senior year or remain in the NBA Draft. Wiggins has performed in recent workouts for the Atlanta Hawks -- home to former Terps Kevin Huerter and Bruno Fernando -- and New Orleans Pelicans, and accepted an invite for a camp that begins one day after the withdrawal deadline, though that's not a giveaway that he intends to stay in the Draft according to his agent.