Washington’s defense is littered with players ranked among the best at their positions by PFF

Pro Football Focus (PFF) is well-known for its thorough analysis of the National Football League and NCAA Division-I football in the United States. Over the past month or so, PFF has shifted gears from analyzing last season to looking ahead to the upcoming 2021 season. As part of that effort, PFF has been ranking players at many roster positions. When you pay attention to what PFF is saying about the individual players on the Washington Football Team, it’s hard not to get excited about what to expect from the sum of its parts.