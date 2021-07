This past weekend was Father’s Day. This is the fifth one without my dad. I can’t believe he has been gone that long. I was the son who didn’t do well in sports (shocking). My older brother and younger brothers both did well in baseball. I was the kid who never hit a ball and the other team was told to come in, take a break, or have a nap when I was at the plate. But I did it anyway despite knowing what my abilities were because it was important to my dad. My brothers were both great at baseball and at least Dad could be proud of them.