Atlanta United at New York City FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Spurned on by an Ezequiel Barco wonder-volley, Atlanta United picked up its first win of the regular season with a 3-1 smothering of Chicago Fire back on April 24th. The Five Stripes had already beaten Alajuelense home and away in the CCL and taken an impressive point on the road from Orlando City coming into the home-opener. But since then Atlanta has only entered the win column once in league play and crashed out of the Champions League to Philly. No matter which way you look at it, Gabriel Heinze’s first ten games haven’t been ones for the history books. Things don’t seem to be turning around anytime soon either; the Gold Cup and Olympics will take four starters away from Heinze’s disposal in the coming weeks. While reinforcements in the transfer window do offer hope, this summer is looking more and more of a slog every week. A visit to the worst team in the league never hurts, however, and Saturday brings the Five Stripes an opportunity to brighten the mood.