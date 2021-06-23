Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Long View: Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer Outlook and Potential Grizzlies Fit

By pfleming15
grizzlybearblues.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s draft season! The NBA Draft Lottery has concluded, and the combine is underway. So we’re entering into the nitty gritty of draft coverage. Who rises up the boards? Who throws smoke screens? The whole 9 yards. For our first draft podcast of “The Long View,” I have Shawn Coleman...

www.grizzlybearblues.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Springer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaden Springer Outlook#The Nba Draft Lottery#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Gbb Podcast Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Trading up for Keon Johnson a risk worth taking for Wizards

Wingspan: 6-7 2020/21 stats: 27 G, 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.4 bpg, 44.9 FG% (4.1/9.1), 27.1 3PT% (0.5/1.8), 70.3 FT%. Projections: NBC Sports Washington 8th, Ringer 6th, NBADraft.net 9th, Bleacher Report 10th. 5 things to know:. - Johnson is a special athlete. He has an explosive...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Under Pressure

Keon Johnson In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’5, 186 pound guard out of Tennessee. Averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 44.9% fg, 27.1% 3, 70.3% ft. What immediately stands out while watching Keon Johnson is that he is far and away one of the best athletes in this. He is an extremely bouncy two guard whose head is often hanging around the rim while going for electric dunks. The potential he has as an open floor player is elite with his incredible quickness both with and without the ball as well as his ability to get up for alley-oops. He also has some crazy hangtime as well and an ability to contort his body to make tough finishes that is really special, there are plays where he looks like Ja Morant with some of those insane finishes. There is a good mix of creative finishes with finishes that he just goes into someone and uses his physicality to create contact, getting to the line at a high rate. I really think he has a lot of potential as an attacker with his handle constantly growing and him having such a great burst to blow by nearly every defender. That is probably his best day 1 ability on the offensive side of the ball but there are also some really nice translatable skills that he can bring to the game. His post ability is something I am in love with as he can take advantage of smaller players with really impressive footwork including great spin moves and pivots mixed with an impressive ability to rise over players and hit tough post fades or floaters. Overall his mid range shooting is pretty solid as that is his bread and butter with his smooth crossovers and his high finish on the shot that he can rise over people with. That is where most of his strengths come as far as an on ball creator but his off ball skillset is really nice too and that is something I will always value. He is a very smart cutter who uses that explosive athleticism to finish over defenders and get to the line. I also really like when he runs curls as he can get some separation and a head of steam to the hoop or stop on a dime to rise for a mid range. His playmaking is something that was a bit rough at the beginning of the season but it really came along as the season progressed with him having some nice no looks, slip passes, passes to the corners and wings, and an overall pick-n-roll ability that will be huge for him at the next level. His athleticism is also very helpful on the defensive side of the ball where he has the upside to be the best perimeter defender in the class. He plays super hard on the defensive side of the ball as you can frequently see him diving on the floor to get loose balls and hustling back to get crazy chase down blocks on defense, these types of plays are those game changing moments that can really shift the momentum in a game. He is a very fluid athlete who is incredibly quick laterally and with his long wingspan he can give the best player on the other end hell. I am also in love with his ability to guard screens both on and off the ball as he has such a natural feel for how to get around screens. His recovery speed is also great as well so whenever he gets beat that is only for about half a second as he gets right back in the play. He also has good defensive versatility as he has the size and speed to guard 1-3 but can also switch onto bigger players as he plays way above that 186 pound frame. He consistently closes out and makes things tough for shooters as he has really good timing on when to jump so he can get his hands on shots and just that never give up on a play mentality mixed with his crazy closeout speed he has many impactful closeouts every game. His off ball defense while having come lapses in there is overall very solid as well because he has a very good understanding of when to rotate and where to be in the right spot for help defense. Johnson is a real defensive playmaker as well as his anticipation and fantastic hands allow him to rack up steals and blocks. He does a good job of being active on the boards and has a really good understanding of where to be for offensive rebounds. Overall he is a high effort and IQ player who is fantastic on the defensive side of the ball with good promise on offense.
NBAprojectspurs.com

Spurs Prospect Watch: Keon Johnson

With the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will have plenty of options when it comes time to choose. One of those options could be Tennessee guard Keon Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is still fairly raw when it comes to his offense, but makes up for it with his athleticism and explosiveness.
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Keon Johnson

The San Antonio Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Tennessee shooting guard Keon Johnson, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Hughes reports Johnson has also interviewed with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. Keon was one of the 353 early entry...
NBAYardbarker

Raptors have Interviewed Tennessee's Keon Johnson

If any player is going to make a massive jump up NBA draft boards following the combine it's only fitting that it's Tennesee's Keon Johnson. Coming into the combine Johnson was viewed as a top-10 player with some high-end potential, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6-foot-5 freshman averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season with some very pedestrian shooting numbers. But following his record-breaking 48-inch vertical leap at the combine, he's certainly attracting a closer look and the Toronto Raptors are one of the teams he's interviewed with.
NBANBC Sports

Keon Johnson on leaving his mark with combine record 48-inch vert

Keon Johnson knew what the NBA Draft combine record for max vertical leap was before he broke it this week, but even he didn't expect to jump as high as he did. On Wednesday, Johnson jumped 48 inches in the air to break a 20-year-old record set by Kenny Gregory, who jumped 45 1/2 inches in 2001. Johnson also recorded a 41 1/2-inch standing vertical, which is also a combine record and 4 1/2 inches higher than anyone else in this year's class.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Opinion: Thunder Should Take a Hard Look at Keon Johnson With Sixth Pick

While Scottie Barnes appears to have taken the mantle as the consensus No. 6-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Tennessee’s Keon Johnson shouldn’t be overlooked. The 6-foot-3 guard wowed at the combine, setting a record with his 48-inch vertical leap, putting on full display the elite athleticism which has made him such a dynamic playmaker on the ball.
NBANBC Washington

5 NBA Draft Combine Takeaways: Keon Johnson, Scottie Barnes Stand Out

5 NBA Draft combine takeaways: Johnson, Barnes stand out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are five observations from the 2021 NBA Combine, including what we learned about the Wizards' plans...
NBANBC Sports

Potential Warriors targets Johnson, Barnes shine at combine

The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are four observations from the 2021 NBA Combine. 1. Keon Johnson's vertical leap. The biggest standout of the 2021 combine would have to be...
NBANBA

Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Keon Johnson

After Making One Giant Leap at the Combine, Keon Johnson Prepares For the Next Step. The prevailing word on Isaac Okoro coming out of Auburn last season was that he was polished defensively, but that his offensive skillset was still a work in progress. Okoro was tabbed with the 5th...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Keon Johnson NBA Draft Profile, Stats, Highlights and Projection

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29th in Brooklyn. As that date continues to draw closer, the hype surrounding the incoming rookie class will only intensify. Draft night always marks an evening of newfound hope for the future. Franchise goals can range from rounding out a contending roster to drafting a cornerstone player for the future. Among the highly-touted prospects in this year’s NBA Draft is guard Keon Johnson out of Tennessee.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

NBA draft lottery primer: How will Warriors' long-term outlook be affected?

In one of his final acts as Warriors president, Rick Welts will represent the team over Zoom at the NBA draft lottery Tuesday evening. His hope: cap off a tenure that included three titles and five Finals appearances by bringing Golden State some luck. “I’m planning to come out of...