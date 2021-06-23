Cancel
Movies

Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors on Black art and that Superman fancasting

By Danette Chavez
A.V. Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lovecraft Country debuted in August 2020, its genre fusion, propulsive soundtrack, and to-die-for vintage fashions quickly made it a watercooler show. Misha Green’s adaptation of Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name elicited as many analytical deep dives as live-tweeting sessions, sparking meaningful discussions about racism and literature, shining a light on a painful history that should never be buried. But it was also just incredibly exciting to watch a predominantly Black cast—including Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, and Wunmi Mosaku—at the center of a such high-profile, large-scale genre production. Even as the larger storytelling stumbled in places, the actors held together the show’s blend of horror, fantasy, and social critique.

Jonathan Majors
Jurnee Smollett
#Black People#Black Art#Racial Injustice#Lovecraft Country#A V Club#African#Korean
