Suns take 2-0 series lead on LA Clippers with Ayton's last-second dunk

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayQQ7_0actHytx00
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton recorded 24 points and 14 rebounds in a dramatic playoff win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Phoenix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- DeAndre Ayton caught an alley-oop pass and slammed the ball home in the final second to lead the Phoenix Suns to a dramatic win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night and take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Ayton totaled 24 points and 14 rebounds in the 104-103 victory at Phoenix Suns Arena.

"I had a lot of faith," Ayton told reporters after the game. "I knew that if [we] were throwing it up, they trusted me to finish it."

Cameron Payne scored a game-high 29 points with nine assists for the Suns. Star forward Paul George paced the Clippers with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers started the game on a 6-0 run, but the Suns answered with a 9-0 rally. Ayton scored 12 points in the first quarter helped the Suns earn a 25-22 edge in the frame.

The game stayed tight in the second quarter, but the Suns held onto their advantage and led 48-47 at halftime.

The teams traded the lead twice to start the third quarter before the Suns went on a 15-3 run for a 63-54 lead, their largest advantage of the night. The Clippers bounced back and trailed 75-71 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Suns started the final quarter on a 9-3 run, but George later led Los Angeles to a 101-100 lead with 31 seconds remaining. Phoenix's Devin Booker answered with a go-ahead jump shot seconds later.

With just over 20 seconds left, George answered with another jump shot to give the Clippers a 103-102 lead, but he missed two crucial free throws on the next possession.

The Suns missed their initial go-ahead shot in the final seconds, but an offensive rebound set up the game-winning alley-oop from veteran forward Jae Crowder to Ayton for the win.

Crowder launched the ball as Booker set a screen on Ayton's defender and the Suns center ran through traffic, jumped, caught the ball and dunked it as the buzzer sounded.

Referees reviewed the play and put 0.7 seconds back on the clock, but the Clippers weren't able to get a shot up in time.

Booker scored 20 points in the win and Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric added 11 points apiece for Phoenix. Reggie Jackson chipped in 19 points for Los Angeles in the loss and Clippers center Ivica Zubac notched 14 points and 11 rebounds.

''It is a hard game to swallow because look at this game, we've got this game won,'' Clippers guard Patrick Beverley told reporters.

''But we have been in the trenches before. We respond well in the trenches and we will respond well. We always do.''

The Western Conference Finals now shift to Los Angeles for Game 3 at 6 p.m. PDT Thursday.

The Suns have not lost in the playoffs since a 109-95 setback to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in the first round on May 27. Phoenix went on to beat the Lakers and swept the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

Related
NBAESPN

2021 NBA playoffs: Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk gives Phoenix Suns 2-0 lead over LA Clippers, lights up social media

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers were in a back and forth struggle in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, and then chaos ensued. With 30.9 seconds to play, Paul George's layup netted the Clippers their first lead since early in the third quarter. After a timeout, Devin Booker quickly nailed a 15-footer to give the Suns back the lead. Paul George answered with a long two to put the Clippers ahead 103-102 with 22.2 seconds left. Following a Suns turnover and missed 3-pointer, George was fouled and went to the free-throw line, hoping to give LA a three-point lead.
NBANBC Sports

Blazers react to Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a miracle in Game 2 against the LA Clippers. With less than a second remaining, Deandre Ayton converted on a baseline out-of-bounds lob from Jae Crowder to hit the game-winning dunk. The play created pandemonium because of the creativity and let everyone know the ball...
NBAchatsports.com

Crowder-to-Ayton lob in final second lifts Suns to dramatic Game 2 win over Clippers

Deandre Ayton punched a higher floor than Iviac Zubac to decide the outcome of Game 2 on Tuesday night. Catching a lob pass Jae Crowder thrown from the right corner of the baseline and off a screen from Devin Booker, Ayton finished with a two handed flush with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns an incredible 104-103 victory before a sellout crowd of 16,645 at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBAchatsports.com

Deandre Ayton's impact in Phoenix Suns' Game 2 victory went beyond the winning dunk

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s performance in the NBA playoffs no longer can be called a coming-out party. Party's over. He’s arrived. Ayton’s game-winning dunk off an in-bounds pass from Jae Crowder with .7 seconds Tuesday night against the Clippers was an exclamation point to another impressive playoff performance for Ayton.
NBANBA

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME. INTERVIEW CONDUCTED BY DUANE RANKIN (ARIZONA REPUBLIC) WITH CREW CHIEF SCOTT FOSTER FOLLOWING TONIGHT’S...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Suns take a 2-0 lead over the Clippers after a crazy ending to Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers battled all game long in Game 2 of this Western Conference Finals series, but once again it was Phoenix taking advantage of playing in front of their fans and winning at home yet again, but not before some crazy fourth quarter antics! It was an iconic moment that will be remembered for years after the 2021 NBA playoffs.
NBAsouthernillinoisnow.com

Ayton gives Suns 2-0 lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton was the hero as the Phoenix Suns took a two-game-to-none lead in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. After Ayton’s winning slam, the referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Insane Deandre Ayton Alley-Oop At Buzzer Gives Suns To 2-0 Series Lead

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. The Phoenix Suns may have came away with the NBA’s play of the year during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Deandre Ayton finished an alley-oop assisted by Jae Crowder, who took the ball out of...
NBAYardbarker

Dario Saric, Several Former Sixers Reach NBA Finals With Phoenix Suns

The Western Conference officially found out its representative in the 2021 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. As the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers met for Game 6 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Phoenix needed just one more win to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals this season.
NBAwxxv25.com

Moss Point alum Devin Booker going to first NBA Finals

In his six years with the Phoenix Suns, Moss Point alum Devin Booker has played under five different head coaches and played with 80 different teammates. In his first and only playoff appearance, the former Tiger messed around and made it to the NBA Finals. Last night, the Suns took...
NBAGamingToday

Bucks Vs. Suns Odds For NBA Finals

In their first Finals appearance for nearly thirty years, the Suns are heavy favourites, with in-form leader and legend Chris Paul trusted to keep providing the vital push that has taken the Suns on the miracle playoffs run that nobody expected. This feels like a watershed moment for both Paul and the Suns – both have seemed cursed for years as they’ve repeatedly been stymied by bad luck or bad timing in their quest for the ultimate title. Strong cohesive performances against the Clippers and throughout the playoffs – with or without the often injury-stricken Paul – have made sure that there’s plenty of optimism in the Phoenix camp.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton is a Top Five Center in the NBA

Over the course of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there have only been three centers that have consistently produced numbers across the board to bring their teams success. One of those centers being Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. The Suns have thrived whenever Ayton has truly shown confidence in his...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face Hawks in 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are waiting patiently for their NBA Finals opponent as the Eastern Conference Finals draw closer to a conclusion. For now, the Milwaukee Bucks lead the series 3-2 over the Atlanta Hawks, with Game 6 taking place back in Atlanta on Saturday. This series has been close throughout, and the next matchup should be exciting.