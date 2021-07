Crack a beer for the American athlete today. Over this past year, they have made this country proud. Again. And again. And again. The Fourth of July is about celebrating American independence, and maybe the holiday means a little more for some people this time around the sun now that everyone is free to walk into a ballpark without having to wear a mask. We’re together again, and drinking beer without masks, which is glorious, and a lot easier than the alternative, and it’s the players on the field that keep us united even when it seems like there is nothing else that will.