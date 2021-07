I'm with Eamon here. "Would you fly into space on one of these contraptions?" He tweeted this morning. "I'm happy to let the billionaires go first." Did you hear the news? Richard Branson is planning to launch himself into space on July 11th--beating Jeff Bezos by nine days. This CNBC article by Michael Sheetz is a fascinating encapsulation of the race to be first. Branson is not only reshuffling Virgin Galactic's spaceflight test schedule to beat Bezos, but the launch date also requires the company to prepare its spacecraft faster than ever--in just 50 days since the last launch. That said, shares of Virgin Galactic have more than tripled since mid-May and are up 11% today.