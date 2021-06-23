Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Drought Is So Bad That Almond Farmers Are Ripping Out Trees

By Elizabeth Elkin, More stories by Elizabeth Elkin
Bloomberg
 11 days ago

Christine Gemperle is about to do what almond farmers fear the most: rip out her trees early. Water is so scarce on her orchard in California’s Central Valley that she’s been forced to let a third of her acreage go dry. In the irrigated areas, the lush, supple trees are dewy in the early morning, providing some relief from the extreme heat. Walking over to the dry side, you can actually feel the temperature start to go up as you’re surrounded by the brittle, lifeless branches that look like they could crumble into dust.

www.bloomberg.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Citrus, CA
Local
California Business
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Year#Weather#U S Agriculture#Farming#Green Gulch Farm#Cornell University#Nature Climate Change#United Nations#World Food Programme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Malaysia
Country
Brazil
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...