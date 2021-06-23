Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

JOHN MORGAN BEVAN JR.

Item
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Morgan Bevan Jr. passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home in Sumter. For 25 years, Mr. Bevan served with distinction in the CIA and received one of the highest honors bestowed by the CIA inclusive of the "wall of honor at headquarters" for his work in Greece. This medal acknowledges operational successes by those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in foreign posts. Following 9/11, John was flown back to the states and had a strategic role in tracking terrorist groups responsible for that attack on our country. Mr. Bevan went on to serve in posts in France, Denmark and Turkey. After he retired from the CIA, he worked as analytic director at Centra Technologies, Arlington, Virginia. He and his wife, Kathryn, moved to Sumter in 2019.

www.theitem.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Sumter, SC
City
Denmark, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Kay#Cia#Cia#Centra Technologies#Davidson College#The Watson Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Greece
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
Surfside, FLCNN

Search continues after Surfside collapse site demolition

Search efforts are back on following last night's planned demolition. Search and rescue efforts have resumed at the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside, Florida, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department confirmed search and rescue personnel are back on the pile of rubble searching. The exact time for...