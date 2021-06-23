John Morgan Bevan Jr. passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home in Sumter. For 25 years, Mr. Bevan served with distinction in the CIA and received one of the highest honors bestowed by the CIA inclusive of the "wall of honor at headquarters" for his work in Greece. This medal acknowledges operational successes by those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in foreign posts. Following 9/11, John was flown back to the states and had a strategic role in tracking terrorist groups responsible for that attack on our country. Mr. Bevan went on to serve in posts in France, Denmark and Turkey. After he retired from the CIA, he worked as analytic director at Centra Technologies, Arlington, Virginia. He and his wife, Kathryn, moved to Sumter in 2019.