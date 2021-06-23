Covectra Enhances ATLAS Serialization Platform To Simplify The Repackaging Of Pre-Serialized Products
New ATLAS Repackaging Component offers Custom Solution to Simplify the Rework Process and Reduce Production Downtime for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Covectra, a leader in track & trace solutions, announced a new component to its ATLAS Serialization Platform, the ATLAS Repackaging System, designed to simplify the repackaging of pre-serialized pharmaceutical products. With the ATLAS Repackaging System, licensed repackagers can cost-effectively relabel previously serialized products, rework products damaged in the warehouse, or account for products removed after packaging for quality control processes.aithority.com