Covectra Enhances ATLAS Serialization Platform To Simplify The Repackaging Of Pre-Serialized Products

Google Nest Will Test and Validate Security Level of Devices Through the IoXt Alliance and Make the Results Publicly Available to Consumers. The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that as part of Google Nest’s new security commitments, Nest products released in 2019 or later will use the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards to test and validate their security. Google Nest is prioritizing consumer security and privacy by testing products in its suite of connected home devices against the ioXt Alliance’s rigorous security standards, with more devices to be added later in the year.