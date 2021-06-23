Cancel
Covectra Enhances ATLAS Serialization Platform To Simplify The Repackaging Of Pre-Serialized Products

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew ATLAS Repackaging Component offers Custom Solution to Simplify the Rework Process and Reduce Production Downtime for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Covectra, a leader in track & trace solutions, announced a new component to its ATLAS Serialization Platform, the ATLAS Repackaging System, designed to simplify the repackaging of pre-serialized pharmaceutical products. With the ATLAS Repackaging System, licensed repackagers can cost-effectively relabel previously serialized products, rework products damaged in the warehouse, or account for products removed after packaging for quality control processes.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serialization#Atlas#Printers#Gs1#Hda#Dscsa#Cfr
