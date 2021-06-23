Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valier, MT

Explorica fundraisers at Valier’s Homesteader Days, All School Reunion will be fun & tasty!

By LEANNE KAVANAGH The Valierian
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 11 days ago

Kamden Broesder, Aub-rey Bowers, Joe Ramos, Kinley Kovatch and Tyler VandenBos have a busy Homesteader Days weekend planned! The five Valier High School students will be on a fund-raising frenzy for their April 2022 Explorica trip to New York, Washington, D.C. Boston. The educational trip will be filled with many visits to historical sites. The cost per student is $3,000 and these five are hoping to get a head start of raising the needed funds this weekend.

www.cutbankpioneerpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Valier, MT
Local
Montana Society
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#Race#All School Reunion#Valier High School#D C Boston#Krispy Creme#Counseling Connections#Home Steader Days Parade#The Chicken Poop Bingo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...