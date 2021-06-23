Explorica fundraisers at Valier’s Homesteader Days, All School Reunion will be fun & tasty!
Kamden Broesder, Aub-rey Bowers, Joe Ramos, Kinley Kovatch and Tyler VandenBos have a busy Homesteader Days weekend planned! The five Valier High School students will be on a fund-raising frenzy for their April 2022 Explorica trip to New York, Washington, D.C. Boston. The educational trip will be filled with many visits to historical sites. The cost per student is $3,000 and these five are hoping to get a head start of raising the needed funds this weekend.www.cutbankpioneerpress.com