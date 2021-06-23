Cancel
Perfect Corp. Adds Facebook Integration to Expand AR-Powered Social Commerce

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew API unlocks more interactive AR beauty try-ons for Instagram, helping brands drive social commerce through beauty tech. Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty tech solutions provider, is pleased to announce its integration with Facebook for the expansion of AR virtual beauty try-on and shopping experiences across Instagram and Facebook. The API program is designed to make it easier for the world’s leading beauty brands to meet shoppers where they are.

aithority.com
