Perfect Corp. Adds Facebook Integration to Expand AR-Powered Social Commerce

Facebook has announced another wave of updates to its shopping tools across Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Facebook app itself. The new tools are aimed at making it even easier for users to find things to buy online, as well as communicating with the shops themselves. As ever with Facebook's ecommerce tools, the changes largely revolve around personalized adverts that can help you find the things that you didn't know you wanted. Or, just as likely, incessantly bombard you with adverts for the same thing. Although it has to be said, there are some interesting augmented reality tools amongst all the new adverts.