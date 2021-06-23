Cancel
Pleasant Hill, LA

Battle of Pleasant Hill Festival Committee and Board Invited to Capital

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(story Courtesy Of The Natchitoches Times) Members of the Battle of Pleasant Hill Re-enactment and Festival were recognized at the Capitol by the House of Representatives on May 27, 2021. They were invited by Rep. Rodney Schamerhorn of District 24 that represents a portion of Sabine, Natchitoches and Vernon Parishes. Representative Larry Bagley of District 7, who represents a portion of Sabine, DeSoto and Caddo Parishes, was also there to greet them.

