Battle of Pleasant Hill Festival Committee and Board Invited to Capital
(story Courtesy Of The Natchitoches Times) Members of the Battle of Pleasant Hill Re-enactment and Festival were recognized at the Capitol by the House of Representatives on May 27, 2021. They were invited by Rep. Rodney Schamerhorn of District 24 that represents a portion of Sabine, Natchitoches and Vernon Parishes. Representative Larry Bagley of District 7, who represents a portion of Sabine, DeSoto and Caddo Parishes, was also there to greet them.