Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Black cops seek $8M in University of Washington racism claim

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSR60_0actHPCe00

SEATTLE (AP) — Five Black officers with the University of Washington Police Department have filed claims of racism against the department and are seeking $8 million in damages, alleging they were routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors.

Some officers said they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race, KOMO-TV reported Tuesday.

Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call and later laughed at me when I confronted him about it.”

Officer Karinn Young said “a banana was put in front of my locker with a note reading, ‘Here’s your lunch, you (asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) monkey.’”

The officers said University of Washington Police Chief John Vinson, who is also Black, was repeatedly criticized by white officers for hiring too many Black people.

“White officers called Chief Vinson the n-word on several occasions,” said Officer Russell Ellis said in the claim. Vinson was later reassigned to an administrative position at the university, KOMO-TV reported.

University spokesperson Victor Balta said the college is stunned by the allegations and that the institution has no record of complaints being filed with the allegations.

“Any one of the incidents described here would prompt an immediate investigation and appropriate disciplinary action based on the investigation’s findings,” Balta said. “We plan to initiate our own investigation into these allegations now that they have been brought to our attention.”

The University of Washington Police Department’s website addresses racism, saying it “must be addressed and eliminated, both in policing and from our community, so all of us can live without fear of discrimination.”

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racism#Race#Ap#Komo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New Berlin, WIPosted by
The Associated Press

Man shot by New Berlin police in June dies from injuries

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by police in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin in June has died from his injuries. The state Department of Justice said that 57-year-old Michael Wolski, of New Berlin, died Friday, the same day Waukesha County prosecutors filed an arrest warrant for him on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.