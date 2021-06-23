Cancel
Presidential Election

Democrats aren't giving up on protecting voting rights, but their options are pretty limited

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic leaders vowed to continue pushing for federal legislation to protect and expand voting rights after Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked debate on the For the People Act, the sweeping elections package Democrats have prioritized. "In the fight for voting rights, this vote was the starting gun, not the finish line," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said after the GOP filibustered the bill. The White House said President Biden views ensuring voting access the "fight of his presidency."

