Editor’s Note: This article was updated on July 2, 2021, to replace the old tickers with MMAT. Suffice it to say that last year, not too many folks had heard of Torchlight Energy Resources. In 2021, however, a flurry of developments has directed traders’ attention to this little company. Where to begin? For one thing, on June 28, the company merged with Metamaterials to form Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock.